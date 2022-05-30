UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Distributes 200 Wheelchairs Among Disabled Persons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Commissioner distributes 200 wheelchairs among disabled persons

Commissioner Multan Division Amir Khatak distributed 200 customized wheelchairs among the disabled persons here on Monday, after weeks long process of manufacturing at a local plant run by Society for Special Persons (SSP), meeting all the size and disability requirements of each of the special individual

Speaking on the occasion, commissioner hailed the SSP initiative and promised all out support to disabled persons in collaboration with social welfare department in providing assistance to differently-abled persons be it their health, education, jobs as per quota or special tools that can help them move hassle-free and contribute to the national development process.

The SSP spent days in identifying the disabled persons, getting their sizes and nature of disabilities before it embarked on manufacturing the customized wheelchairs that meet requirements of each of recipients from all age groups including the older people, SSP chairperson Zahida Hameed told APP.

Total 400 wheelchairs were prepared by the SSP in collaboration with Church of Jesus Christ including 50 tri-cycles, Zahida Hameed said adding that 200 were distributed Monday in the city of saints and remaining would be provided to disabled persons in rest of South Punjab districts including Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan.

Commissioner Khattak said financial independence would be ensured for disabled persons through various steps that were being introduced.

Besides the SSP chairperson, and the commissioner Multan, the ceremony was also attended by Stephen Meurs Fletcher from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pakistan Humanitarian Projects, Dr. Izhar Ul Haq Hashmi, Ejaz Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Afzal Sipra, Tahira Najam, Zehra Sajjad Zaidi, Asad Mumtaz, Asif Iqbal and others.

