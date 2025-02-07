Open Menu

Commissioner Distributes 500 Wheelchairs Among Disabled Persons

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner distributes 500 wheelchairs among disabled persons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Amir Kareem Khan, while addressing a wheelchair distribution ceremony, organised by the Society for Special Persons and Church of Jesus Christ, stressed the importance of wheelchairs in improving the lives of disabled individuals.

He expressed gratitude for having full physical abilities and urged society to recognise the challenges faced by persons with disabilities. "By standing with them, we can find solutions to their problems," he said. He praised the local production of wheelchairs, calling it a positive step towards empowerment. He also assured that steps would be taken to ensure easy access for disabled individuals to public and government facilities, as they deserve equal opportunities like everyone else.

Chairperson of the Society for Special Persons Zahida Hameed stated that 15 percent of Pakistan’s population consists of disabled individuals.

The Church of Jesus Christ LDS and philanthropists have supported this initiative. She highlighted that the wheelchairs were made by disabled individuals, providing them with employment while also benefiting others in need.

In the second phase, customized wheelchairs will be provided to disabled children.zahida Hameed stressed that a lack of wheelchairs forces individuals to drag themselves on the ground, leading to infections. So far, the organization has manufactured and distributed over 5,000 wheelchairs.

At the ceremony, 500 wheelchairs were distributed. Certificates were awarded to wheelchair manufacturers, while sponsors were honored with traditional Multani Ajrak.

