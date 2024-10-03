Open Menu

Commissioner Distributes Appreciation Certificates Among Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner distributes appreciation certificates among students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The annual prize distribution ceremony of Government Graduate College for Women People's Colony No. 2 was held here on Thursday.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed was the chief guest. Director Colleges Dr. Kalsoom Akhtar, principal and teachers were present.

The commissioner gave away prizes and certificates of appreciation to the students who obtained prominent positions in FA, FSC, graduation and other exams.

The commissioner said students were achieving important achievements in every field of life including education.

She said that an educated society is the guarantee of social progress and development. She urged students to continue their journey of seeking modern knowledge through hard work. She said that intelligent and hardworking students are our real asset. The commissioner appreciated the teaching staff also.

Related Topics

Education Progress Women Government

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

5 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

10 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

18 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

18 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

18 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

18 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

18 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

18 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

18 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan