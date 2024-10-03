Commissioner Distributes Appreciation Certificates Among Students
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The annual prize distribution ceremony of Government Graduate College for Women People's Colony No. 2 was held here on Thursday.
Commissioner Silwat Saeed was the chief guest. Director Colleges Dr. Kalsoom Akhtar, principal and teachers were present.
The commissioner gave away prizes and certificates of appreciation to the students who obtained prominent positions in FA, FSC, graduation and other exams.
The commissioner said students were achieving important achievements in every field of life including education.
She said that an educated society is the guarantee of social progress and development. She urged students to continue their journey of seeking modern knowledge through hard work. She said that intelligent and hardworking students are our real asset. The commissioner appreciated the teaching staff also.
