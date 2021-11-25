Commissioner distributes cheques among Public School employees under golden handshake scheme

Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of Governing Body of Public School Hyderabad, Muhammad Abass Baloch Thursday distributed golden handshake cheques among voluntarily retired employees of the school

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of Governing Body of Public School Hyderabad, Muhammad Abass Baloch Thursday distributed golden handshake cheques among voluntarily retired employees of the school.

A ceremony was organized at the committee room of the historical Public School in which school administration and officers concerned attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, the commissioner said despite shortage of resources, Public School management had decided to distribute cheques among employees who had opted for voluntarily retirement under golden handshake scheme.

The Public School was suffering badly due to low enrollment of students and access recruitment of the staff but in spite of financial restraints necessary steps were being taken to upgrade the public school under existing resources, he said.

He said Public School was a historical educational institute of Hyderabad and the students studying there must be prepared in such a way that in future they may appear in superior services, provincial civil service and other competitive examinations and may succeed and progress in every field.

He asked the principal Imran Ahmed Larik to show his performance and bring this institution at par with IBA Sukkur and Khairpur and ensure the repair, cleanliness and painting works of the school.

Public School principal Imran Ahmed Larik briefed ceremony about performance of the school and said various programmes were started in the school to make the school run in a modern style and to meet the challenges of modern times.

In the first phase, 13 laboratories of different subjects had been set up in different departments of the public school at a cost of Rs 70 millions and other development works were in progress, Larik said.

He said 31 members of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school had applied for retirement out of which 30 applications had been approved and cheques of Rs30 million were being distributed among retired employees.

On the occasion, the commissioner appealed to the employees who had voluntarily retired to start their own business with this money and stand on their own feet and support their families.

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, on the occasion, distributed cheques worth Rs30 million among 30 employees who voluntarily retired.