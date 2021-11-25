UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Distributes Cheques Among Public School Employees Under Golden Handshake Scheme

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 10:47 PM

Commissioner distributes cheques among Public School employees under golden handshake scheme

Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of Governing Body of Public School Hyderabad, Muhammad Abass Baloch Thursday distributed golden handshake cheques among voluntarily retired employees of the school

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of Governing Body of Public School Hyderabad, Muhammad Abass Baloch Thursday distributed golden handshake cheques among voluntarily retired employees of the school.

A ceremony was organized at the committee room of the historical Public School in which school administration and officers concerned attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, the commissioner said despite shortage of resources, Public School management had decided to distribute cheques among employees who had opted for voluntarily retirement under golden handshake scheme.

The Public School was suffering badly due to low enrollment of students and access recruitment of the staff but in spite of financial restraints necessary steps were being taken to upgrade the public school under existing resources, he said.

He said Public School was a historical educational institute of Hyderabad and the students studying there must be prepared in such a way that in future they may appear in superior services, provincial civil service and other competitive examinations and may succeed and progress in every field.

He asked the principal Imran Ahmed Larik to show his performance and bring this institution at par with IBA Sukkur and Khairpur and ensure the repair, cleanliness and painting works of the school.

Public School principal Imran Ahmed Larik briefed ceremony about performance of the school and said various programmes were started in the school to make the school run in a modern style and to meet the challenges of modern times.

In the first phase, 13 laboratories of different subjects had been set up in different departments of the public school at a cost of Rs 70 millions and other development works were in progress, Larik said.

He said 31 members of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school had applied for retirement out of which 30 applications had been approved and cheques of Rs30 million were being distributed among retired employees.

On the occasion, the commissioner appealed to the employees who had voluntarily retired to start their own business with this money and stand on their own feet and support their families.

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, on the occasion, distributed cheques worth Rs30 million among 30 employees who voluntarily retired.

Related Topics

Shortage Business Hyderabad Sukkur Progress Superior Khairpur Money May Gold Event Institute Of Business Administration (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

French fishermen to blockade Channel Tunnel freigh ..

French fishermen to blockade Channel Tunnel freight, ferries

1 minute ago
 Questions on bureau's recoveries, a failed attempt ..

Questions on bureau's recoveries, a failed attempt to create storm in teacup: Ch ..

1 minute ago
 Govt working to develop tribal districts following ..

Govt working to develop tribal districts following vision of CM

1 minute ago
 Creators of fertilizer's artificial shortage to fa ..

Creators of fertilizer's artificial shortage to face strict action: Prime Minist ..

1 minute ago
 UK urges joint Channel patrols, threatens to send ..

UK urges joint Channel patrols, threatens to send boats back

5 minutes ago
 Socio-economic uplift atop PTI govt's priorities: ..

Socio-economic uplift atop PTI govt's priorities: KP Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.