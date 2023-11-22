Open Menu

Commissioner Distributes Devices Among Special Children

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Commissioner distributes devices among special children

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Wednesday visited Government Girls Higher Secondary School for Hearing Impaired, People's Colony

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Wednesday visited Government Girls Higher Secondary school for Hearing Impaired, People's Colony.

She distributed assistive devices to the affected students and said that they deserve our full attention. "It is our collective responsibility to make special children useful citizens of society," she said, adding that they are not less than normal children in terms of abilities.

The commissioner appreciated the efforts of the teachers for imparting education as well as training to the children at special educational institutes. She said that disability should not be considered as a constraint.

She also spent some time with special children.

The commissioner also held a meeting with the heads of special educational institutions on the occasion and assured to resolve the problems faced by the special educational institutions on priority basis.

Related Topics

Hearing Education Government

Recent Stories

PTI appoints Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat as senior ..

PTI appoints Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat as senior vice president

5 minutes ago
 7th Pakistan Industrial Expo-2023 to open at Expo ..

7th Pakistan Industrial Expo-2023 to open at Expo Centre on 25th

59 seconds ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar empha ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar emphasises public awareness on soci ..

1 minute ago
 Court seeks trial challan against Fawad Chaudhry i ..

Court seeks trial challan against Fawad Chaudhry in fraud case

1 minute ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

6 minutes ago
 Chairman HEC conferred 'World Excellence Award in ..

Chairman HEC conferred 'World Excellence Award in Higher Education'

11 minutes ago
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar in May-9 cas ..

ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar in May-9 cases

11 minutes ago
 SCCI & BNB Women University signs MoU

SCCI & BNB Women University signs MoU

9 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

9 minutes ago
 Virtual University gets ICDE Prize of Excellence 2 ..

Virtual University gets ICDE Prize of Excellence 2023

11 minutes ago
 "National Song" competition held at Federal Board

"National Song" competition held at Federal Board

11 minutes ago
 DIG Sukkur suspends 22 policemen involved in illeg ..

DIG Sukkur suspends 22 policemen involved in illegal activities

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan