Commissioner distributes devices among special children

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Wednesday visited Government Girls Higher Secondary school for Hearing Impaired, People's Colony.

She distributed assistive devices to the affected students and said that they deserve our full attention. "It is our collective responsibility to make special children useful citizens of society," she said, adding that they are not less than normal children in terms of abilities.

The commissioner appreciated the efforts of the teachers for imparting education as well as training to the children at special educational institutes. She said that disability should not be considered as a constraint.

She also spent some time with special children.

The commissioner also held a meeting with the heads of special educational institutions on the occasion and assured to resolve the problems faced by the special educational institutions on priority basis.