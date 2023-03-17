UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Distributes Edible Items Among Sweet Home Children

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner distributes edible items among sweet home children

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari on Friday visited Sweet Home Nawabshah, being administered by Pakistan Baitul-Mal, and met with the children there and distributed eatable items among them.

The commissioner said that service to ailing humanity was a pious job, adding that looking after destitute and orphan children was the "collective responsibility of all of us".

He said that however, Pakistan Baitul-Mal was doing a commendable job by supporting these children. He said that divisional and district administrations would extend all possible help in that regard. The commissioner appealed to philanthropists to extend their cooperation to institutions working for the welfare of destitute children and to bring them parallel to society.

Briefing the commissioner, Deputy Director Baitut-Mal Shehzad Ali Jaskani informed that children between the age of 4 to 6 years were enrolled at this institution while 100 children were registered with Sweet Home at present.

He said, "These children are being provided food, residence, medicines, education and all necessary facilities for life." He said many of the children of Sweet Home were studying in renowned educational institutions in the country. The deputy director appealed to the commissioner that the support of divisional and district administrations was required for the construction of a playground for children.

During the visit, the commissioner planted a sapling on the premises of Sweet Home.

Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali Sher Jamali, Information Officer Aijaz Teevino and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Visit Job Nawabshah All

Recent Stories

UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions ..

UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions on Afghanistan coordinated by ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in ene ..

UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in energy and climate action fields

2 hours ago
 9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives ..

9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management gradua ..

2 hours ago

Rabdan Academy holds ‘Promising Practices Forum’ with participation of leadi ..

3 hours ago
 Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable ..

Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable energy, reducing emissions

3 hours ago
 Japan’s Nikkei share ends higher on Friday

Japan’s Nikkei share ends higher on Friday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.