Commissioner Distributes Eid Gifts Among Children At SOS Village

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Commissioner distributes Eid gifts among children at SOS village

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmad visited SOS village and distributed Eid gifts among the children here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that Eid ul Fitr gives the message of sharing happiness with all, adding that orphan children were the collective responsibility of society.

He said that SOS village was an exemplary shelter for destitute kids providing them with best environment, training and education and giving them a direction to become useful citizens.

The commissioner distributed clothes and other gifts among the children besides staff of the SOS village.

Additional commissioner coordination Sarfraz Ahmad, director Kamran Yousuf, assistant director Salma Aslam and others were present on the occasion.

