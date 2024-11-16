Commissioner Distributes Face Masks To Citizens
Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood distributed masks to citizens in the Model Town Link Road market as part of ongoing efforts to combat smog in the city.
The Commissioner, talking to the public, emphasized the importance of precautionary measures as city faces smog crisis, stating that wearing masks is the Primary defense against the harmful effects of smog.
"Lahore is currently enveloped by smog, and it is crucial for all citizens to take preventive measures," he urged. He further explained that an emergency has been declared to tackle the smog issue, and the administration is actively carrying out a crackdown on activities contributing to smoke and pollution.
"Mask-wearing is the first line of defence against smog," he stressed, highlighting that it is now mandatory for every citizen to wear a mask. "Smog poses serious health risks, and adopting precautionary measures is a responsibility of every citizen," he added, calling on the public to cooperate in reducing the impact of smog.
The Commissioner also assured that the administration is committed to continuing its strict actions against the sources of smoke and pollution in Lahore, ensuring that public health is protected during this critical period.
