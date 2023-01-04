Commissioner distributes gifts among children at SOS village

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry on Wednesday paid a visit to SOS village Multan and distributed gifts among the children there.

During the visit, he stressed that "children devoid of parental support are a collective responsibility of society" and heaped praise on SOS village for providing shelter, education and training to the destitute children.

The commissioner said that children were being provided with the best environment that will help them in becoming good citizens.

Meanwhile, noted trader and philanthropist Azhar Baloch said that serving SOS children gives him immense pleasure and pledged to continue to serve humanity.

Director SOS village Kamran Yousuf and assistant director Salma Aslam were also present on the occasion.