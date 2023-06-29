Commissioner distributes gifts among vulnerable children

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Amir Khattak on Thursday paid a visit to SOS village and distributed Eid gifts among vulnerable children enrolled in the institution.

He distributed clothes to mothers and children with local staff present at the moment.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Khattak termed that the clear message of Eid was to bring smiles to the lips of children hailing from deprived segments of society.

He said SOS Village was an ideal institution that provided a good platform to bring up unstable children after achieving their level of independence.

I feel spiritual satisfaction after coming to SOS village and meeting with the abandoned children, he said.

Good education followed by training could lead the deserted children to move up to the right path, said Amir Khattak while declaring them proud of the nation.

ÇEO Municipal Corporation Chaudhary Farmaish and Kamran Yousuf were along with the Commissioner during the visit.