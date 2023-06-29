Open Menu

Commissioner Distributes Gifts Among Vulnerable Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Commissioner distributes gifts among vulnerable children

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Amir Khattak on Thursday paid a visit to SOS village and distributed Eid gifts among vulnerable children enrolled in the institution.

He distributed clothes to mothers and children with local staff present at the moment.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Khattak termed that the clear message of Eid was to bring smiles to the lips of children hailing from deprived segments of society.

He said SOS Village was an ideal institution that provided a good platform to bring up unstable children after achieving their level of independence.

I feel spiritual satisfaction after coming to SOS village and meeting with the abandoned children, he said.

Good education followed by training could lead the deserted children to move up to the right path, said Amir Khattak while declaring them proud of the nation.

ÇEO Municipal Corporation Chaudhary Farmaish and Kamran Yousuf were along with the Commissioner during the visit.

Related Topics

Education Visit Independence Lead Somali Shilling From

Recent Stories

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

55 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

55 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

14 hours ago
Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

16 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

16 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

16 hours ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

16 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan