Commissioner distributes keys of 100 homes among flood hit people in Rajanpur

Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan division Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir Wednesday distributed keys of 100 homes with ownership certificates among flood hit families of district Rajanpur for their resettlement, ending their long ordeal after they were left homeless by the devastating floods last year

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan division Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir Wednesday distributed keys of 100 homes with ownership certificates among flood hit families of district Rajanpur for their resettlement, ending their long ordeal after they were left homeless by the devastating floods last year.

The new homes were handed over to the affected families with cooperation from Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) at Chak Babul.

Punjab government would never leave flood-hit communities alone, the commissioner said and heaped praise on social welfare organizations for their contributions in aid of the flood-hit people.

He said that the marvelous example set by KORT was inspirational and worth following.

Commissioner also formally inaugurated the two-room 100 home units built at Chak Babul.

Deputy commissioner Dr. Mansoor Ahmad Khan Baloch was also present and both officials congratulated the recipients of new homes.

Chairman KORT Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar said, he was feeling relieved and satisfied after noticing the deserving people getting what was rightfully there's.

DC Rajanpur said the flood hit people endured a long battle against extremely odd circumstances and the new homes they own now came as a blessing.