UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Distributes Keys Of 100 Homes Among Flood Hit People In Rajanpur

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Commissioner distributes keys of 100 homes among flood hit people in Rajanpur

Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan division Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir Wednesday distributed keys of 100 homes with ownership certificates among flood hit families of district Rajanpur for their resettlement, ending their long ordeal after they were left homeless by the devastating floods last year

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan division Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir Wednesday distributed keys of 100 homes with ownership certificates among flood hit families of district Rajanpur for their resettlement, ending their long ordeal after they were left homeless by the devastating floods last year.

The new homes were handed over to the affected families with cooperation from Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) at Chak Babul.

Punjab government would never leave flood-hit communities alone, the commissioner said and heaped praise on social welfare organizations for their contributions in aid of the flood-hit people.

He said that the marvelous example set by KORT was inspirational and worth following.

Commissioner also formally inaugurated the two-room 100 home units built at Chak Babul.

Deputy commissioner Dr. Mansoor Ahmad Khan Baloch was also present and both officials congratulated the recipients of new homes.

Chairman KORT Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar said, he was feeling relieved and satisfied after noticing the deserving people getting what was rightfully there's.

DC Rajanpur said the flood hit people endured a long battle against extremely odd circumstances and the new homes they own now came as a blessing.

Related Topics

Flood Dera Ghazi Khan Nasir Rajanpur From Government

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s balance sheet hit all-time-high of AE ..

CBUAE&#039;s balance sheet hit all-time-high of AED594 bn by end of March

8 minutes ago
 US Encourages Iraq to Adopt Legislation on Interna ..

US Encourages Iraq to Adopt Legislation on International Crimes - UN Representat ..

13 minutes ago
 Real Estate Consultant Association discusses propo ..

Real Estate Consultant Association discusses proposed taxes with state minister

10 minutes ago
 Smog from Canada wildfires blankets New York

Smog from Canada wildfires blankets New York

10 minutes ago
 FBI Aided Ukrainian Effort to Censor Social Media ..

FBI Aided Ukrainian Effort to Censor Social Media Accounts, Journalists - Twitte ..

10 minutes ago
 African Leaders to Meet With Zelenskyy on June 16, ..

African Leaders to Meet With Zelenskyy on June 16, Putin on June 17 - Foundation

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.