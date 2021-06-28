Commissioner distributes prizes among farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :A special function was held on Monday at the Commissioner's Office to distribute cheques among farmers, who secured positions in the sunflower production competition.

Commissioner Babar Bashir distributed cash prizes among the winners.

Abbas Ali secured the first position with a yield of 37.

432 maunds per acre while Aman Wasim tood second with a yield of 35.986 maunds and Muhammad Imran Shaukat came third with a yield of 33.432 maunds per acre with cheques of Rs 300,000, 200,000 and 100,000 respectively.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Shafiq Ahmed Dogar, Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain and Deputy Directors Sahiwal Rana Habib-ur-Rehman Khan and Okara Shahbaz Ahmed were also present.