UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Distributes Prizes Among Polio Heroes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 05:27 PM

Commissioner distributes prizes among polio heroes

Commissioner Peshawar Amjad Ali Khan distributed appreciation certificates and prizes among polio heroes in a ceremony held at Jirga Hall, Commissioner Office, Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Amjad Ali Khan distributed appreciation certificates and prizes among polio heroes in a ceremony held at Jirga Hall, Commissioner Office, Thursday.

As many as 53 polio heroes were awarded with certificates and prizes who outperformed and worked beyond the call of their duty.

Commissioner Peshawar Amjad Ali Khan said, "Polio heroes are dedicated and daring field staff who ensured administering polio vaccine to children in a challenging situation when their life was at risk".

He said protecting children from polio is a moral obligation and our duty, which has been demonstrated and diligently performed by polio heroes, in collaboration with health officials, administration and partner organizations, during anti polio campaigns.

He paid tribute to polio workers whose sacrifices has made polio program a success.

He said polio workers made door to door vaccination possible even when administration was finding it difficult due to public outrage.

He said propaganda in April campaign has negatively affected the polio program therefore polio workers have to work hard to regain the pace as soon as possible.

He appreciated efforts of polio workers appealed to parents to ensure vaccination of their children during anti polio campaign to save their children from lifelong paralysis.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Musharraf Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Sarah Rehman, Dr. Ikram Divisional NStop, Dr. Anwar Jamal NStop Officer, representatives of WHO, UNICEF and other relevant organizations also attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Peshawar Pervez Musharraf Polio Jirga Amjad Ali April Moral From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference ,IHC rejects Nawaz ..

2 minutes ago

Nigeria's Backing for Oil Output Freeze 'Economic ..

2 minutes ago

Javid Out of UK Premiership Race, Johnson, Hunt, G ..

2 minutes ago

US Spy Suspect Whelan Appeals to Trump for Support ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow City Court Upholds Arrest Extension of US E ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Problem Around Orcas Trapped in 'Whale ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.