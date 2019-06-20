Commissioner distributes prizes among polio heroes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Peshawar Amjad Ali Khan distributed appreciation certificates and prizes among polio heroes in a ceremony held at Jirga Hall, Commissioner Office, Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Amjad Ali Khan distributed appreciation certificates and prizes among polio heroes in a ceremony held at Jirga Hall, Commissioner Office, Thursday.

As many as 53 polio heroes were awarded with certificates and prizes who outperformed and worked beyond the call of their duty.

Commissioner Peshawar Amjad Ali Khan said, "Polio heroes are dedicated and daring field staff who ensured administering polio vaccine to children in a challenging situation when their life was at risk".

He said protecting children from polio is a moral obligation and our duty, which has been demonstrated and diligently performed by polio heroes, in collaboration with health officials, administration and partner organizations, during anti polio campaigns.

He paid tribute to polio workers whose sacrifices has made polio program a success.

He said polio workers made door to door vaccination possible even when administration was finding it difficult due to public outrage.

He said propaganda in April campaign has negatively affected the polio program therefore polio workers have to work hard to regain the pace as soon as possible.

He appreciated efforts of polio workers appealed to parents to ensure vaccination of their children during anti polio campaign to save their children from lifelong paralysis.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Musharraf Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Sarah Rehman, Dr. Ikram Divisional NStop, Dr. Anwar Jamal NStop Officer, representatives of WHO, UNICEF and other relevant organizations also attended the ceremony.