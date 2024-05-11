Commissioner distributes prizes among winners of ‘Tent-pegging’ competitions

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Aamir Khattak distributed prizes among the winners of ‘Tent-pegging’ competitions held here on Saturday under aegis of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi.

'Tent-pegging' clubs from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir participated in the competitions while the audience was mesmerized by the equestrian and tent pegging skills of the horse riders.

The ‘Tent Pegging’ competitions were organized by PHA Rawalpindi at Gorakhpur while a large number of visitors from twin cities and nearby towns witnessed the thrilling games. The horse riders with enthralling skills of horse riding mesmerized the public throughout the day and highlighted the beauty of the ancient sport of ‘Tent pegging’.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division was chief guest on the occasion. He appreciated efforts of equestrian and ‘Tent pegging’ clubs and the visitors for making the event a successful festival. More than fifty ‘Tent Pegging’ clubs from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir participated in competitions.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Director General (DG) PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha said that ‘tent pegging’ is a game that is rapidly gaining popularity from villages to cities adding that ‘Tent Pegging’ has significant importance in the sports activities of PHA.

He said that with the recognition and encouragement of this game at national level, Pakistan could gain significant recognition at the global level.

The participants of ‘Tent Pegging’ clubs wearing colorful turbans at the fair said that ‘Tent Pegging’ is a game of brave and high-spirited youth and the recognition at the government level is the main reason for the fast growing popularity of this game.

They also lauded the arrangements on part of PHA for the event adding that such support and patronage from the government would ultimately strengthen the ancient game of ‘Tent pegging’.

Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said,”Tent Pegging and horse riding demonstrate our traditional and cultural rural background and PHA would make every effort to promote sports and ‘Tent pegging’ activities for recreation of the public.”

Commissioner Rawalpindi Amir Khattak distributed gifts among the winners of ‘Tent pegging’ competitions and appreciated the arrangements made by PHA for this successful event.