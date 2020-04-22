UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Distributes Ration Among Porters, Eunuch

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:50 AM

Commissioner distributes ration among porters, eunuch

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner office Multan in collaboration with philanthropists distributed 150 ration bags among porters (coolies ) and eunuch here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq said that divisional administration was taking steps for  neglected Community of the society.

He said that mechanism was devised for distributing ration to eunach 's houses to ensure social distancing due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that daily wagers and eunuch community affected due to lockdown while porters facing financial issues due to suspension of trains.

He said that ratio was being distributed through government assistance besides this NGOs and philanthropists.

He said that they were striving to help all deserving people of the society in various phases by ensuring all process transparent.

In first phase, 100 ration bags were distributed among porters by Commissioner office while 50 bags among eunuch 'gurro' were distributed by NGO.

Speaking on this occasion, an eunuch said that they were facing troubles due to Covid-19 but they thanked Punjab government and divisional administration who look after them in this testing time.

Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, ACs Khawaja Umair Mahmood, Abida Fareed and others were present.

APP /sak1015 hrs

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Sarfraz Ahmed All Government

Recent Stories

Dana Gas shareholders approve 5.5 fils cash divide ..

24 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 22 April 2020

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy reduces fees of 94 electronic ..

9 hours ago

Du reports AED355 million in net profit for Q1

9 hours ago

Forty-one outstanding female GEMS Education studen ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.