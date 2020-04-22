Commissioner distributes ration among porters, eunuch

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner office Multan in collaboration with philanthropists distributed 150 ration bags among porters (coolies ) and eunuch here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq said that divisional administration was taking steps for neglected Community of the society.

He said that mechanism was devised for distributing ration to eunach 's houses to ensure social distancing due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that daily wagers and eunuch community affected due to lockdown while porters facing financial issues due to suspension of trains.

He said that ratio was being distributed through government assistance besides this NGOs and philanthropists.

He said that they were striving to help all deserving people of the society in various phases by ensuring all process transparent.

In first phase, 100 ration bags were distributed among porters by Commissioner office while 50 bags among eunuch 'gurro' were distributed by NGO.

Speaking on this occasion, an eunuch said that they were facing troubles due to Covid-19 but they thanked Punjab government and divisional administration who look after them in this testing time.

Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, ACs Khawaja Umair Mahmood, Abida Fareed and others were present.

APP /sak1015 hrs