Commissioner Distributes Ration Bags Among Deserving Persons

Published April 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM



BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal distributed ration bags among deserving people under Ramzan package.

It includes ration items for one month. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Additional Commissioner Inquiry Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta and Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani were present on the occasion.

The commissioner said that maximum participation should be done for the welfare of deserving people. He said that philanthropists should play their role so that deserving people could get relief during the holy month of Ramzan.

