Commissioner Distributes Safety Cones Among Waste Workers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Commissioner distributes safety cones among waste workers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed distributed safety cones among waste workers of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) here on Saturday.

Speaking at the cones distribution ceremony, she said that there were 400 waste workers who were performing duties on city roads and footpaths, etc. for their cleanliness from waste material.

These workers were under serious threats when they were performing duties in the areas of heavy traffic rush. Therefore, safety cones were provided to these waste workers so that they could use them for their safety while performing official duties for cleanliness of city roads and footpaths, etc.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Azeem Shaukat Awan and others were also present in the cones distribution ceremony.

