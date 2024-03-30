Commissioner distributes safety wires for motorcyclists' safety

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, in collaboration with a private motorcycle company, launched a free safety wire distribution campaign here on Saturday.

The commissioner installed protective safety wires on motorcycles and presented a bouquet of flowers to riders.

Talking to the media, the commissioner stated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has zero tolerance for kite flying, and a crackdown is underway to eliminate this hazardous activity. He emphasized that kite flying is a dangerous game and already banned and strict action is being taken against violators.

In the Lahore Division, he informed, more than 3,000 cases have been registered, and arrests are being made.

He expressed gratitude to the private motorcycle company for taking responsibility and, together with Atlas Honda, distributed safety wires to over 500 motorcyclists.

The commissioner urged citizens not to participate in the perilous activity of kite flying and take responsibility for its eradication, emphasizing that every citizen’s life is of utmost importance. The distribution of safety wires is part of the campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, WASA MD Ghaffran Ahmed, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, representatives of Atlas Honda and other officials were present.