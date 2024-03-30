Open Menu

Commissioner Distributes Safety Wires For Motorcyclists' Safety

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner distributes safety wires for motorcyclists' safety

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, in collaboration with a private motorcycle company, launched a free safety wire distribution campaign here on Saturday.

The commissioner installed protective safety wires on motorcycles and presented a bouquet of flowers to riders.

Talking to the media, the commissioner stated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has zero tolerance for kite flying, and a crackdown is underway to eliminate this hazardous activity. He emphasized that kite flying is a dangerous game and already banned and strict action is being taken against violators.

In the Lahore Division, he informed, more than 3,000 cases have been registered, and arrests are being made.

He expressed gratitude to the private motorcycle company for taking responsibility and, together with Atlas Honda, distributed safety wires to over 500 motorcyclists.

The commissioner urged citizens not to participate in the perilous activity of kite flying and take responsibility for its eradication, emphasizing that every citizen’s life is of utmost importance. The distribution of safety wires is part of the campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, WASA MD Ghaffran Ahmed, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, representatives of Atlas Honda and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Company Honda Muhammad Ali Media

Recent Stories

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s atten ..

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

2 hours ago
 Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaulla ..

Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar

3 hours ago
 Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pa ..

Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy

4 hours ago
 1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from ..

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil

5 hours ago
 PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coac ..

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

6 hours ago
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

6 hours ago
 International Day of Zero Waste being observed tod ..

International Day of Zero Waste being observed today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

18 hours ago
 Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakis ..

Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan