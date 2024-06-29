Commissioner distributes shields among waste workers

Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed distributed commendation certificates and shields among waste workers in recognition of their cleanliness service

during Eid.

During a ceremony here on Saturday, the commissioner appreciated the performance

of waste workers and said that workers of the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC),

district government and municipal committees performed excellently

during Eid days and ensured immediate removal of waste of sacrificed animals to provide

neat and clean atmosphere to people.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer FWMC Rauf Ahmad,

Additional Deputy Commissioners Nauman Afzal, Ahmad Saleem Chishti, assistant commissioners

and others were also present.