Commissioner Distributes Solar Panels To Deserving Women In Larkana

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 08:00 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Sindh government on Thursday started the process of giving solar panels to poor women benefiting from the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). This initiative aligns with the election manifesto presented by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for 2024.

In this regard, a ceremony was held simultaneously in Karachi and Larkana to distribute the solar panels among deserving families.

In Larkana, the event took place at the Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall of the District Council. The event was attended by Larkana Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phul, Larkana Deputy Commissioner Dr.

Sharjeel Noor Channa, District Council Chairman Ijaz Ahmed Laghari, Larkana Municipal Corporation Mayor Anwar Ali Luhar, PPP leader Khair Muhammad Sheikh, and other notable leaders.

They distributed the solar panels among the poor women. District council members, UC chairmen, PPP local leaders and workers participated in large numbers in the event.

The program was broadcast live from both Karachi and Larkana. Each solar system, valued at approximately 50,000 rupees, includes an 18 AH battery, three bulbs, and a charger.

