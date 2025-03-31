Commissioner distributes sweets among on-duty staff on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood visited various locations in the city on Eid-ul-Fitr to

encourage and appreciate field workers performing their duties during

the festive occasion.

He toured Istanbul Chowk, Regal Chowk, Charing Cross, and Secretariat Chowk, where

he met on-duty traffic wardens and sanitation workers.

The commissioner extended Eid greetings, expressed gratitude for their service, and distributed

sweets among them.

Later, Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood visited Mayo Hospital, where he met doctors, paramedical staff,

and other employees working on Eid. He praised their dedication, shared Eid greetings, and

presented sweets to acknowledge their hard work.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner paid tribute to all officers and workers serving

the public on Eid.

He said, “I deeply admire the government officials and staff who are wholeheartedly engaged in

serving others on this special day. Ensuring security and maintaining cleanliness in Lahore is

a top priority, and I appreciate the efforts of all those working tirelessly in the field.”

He also extended Eid greetings to people of Lahore and urged citizens to play their part in

keeping the city clean, emphasizing collective responsibility in maintaining a

beautiful and well-managed Lahore.