Commissioner Distributes Sweets Among On-duty Staff On Eid
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood visited various locations in the city on Eid-ul-Fitr to
encourage and appreciate field workers performing their duties during
the festive occasion.
He toured Istanbul Chowk, Regal Chowk, Charing Cross, and Secretariat Chowk, where
he met on-duty traffic wardens and sanitation workers.
The commissioner extended Eid greetings, expressed gratitude for their service, and distributed
sweets among them.
Later, Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood visited Mayo Hospital, where he met doctors, paramedical staff,
and other employees working on Eid. He praised their dedication, shared Eid greetings, and
presented sweets to acknowledge their hard work.
Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner paid tribute to all officers and workers serving
the public on Eid.
He said, “I deeply admire the government officials and staff who are wholeheartedly engaged in
serving others on this special day. Ensuring security and maintaining cleanliness in Lahore is
a top priority, and I appreciate the efforts of all those working tirelessly in the field.”
He also extended Eid greetings to people of Lahore and urged citizens to play their part in
keeping the city clean, emphasizing collective responsibility in maintaining a
beautiful and well-managed Lahore.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor across Hazara division8 minutes ago
-
Muqam urges people to work for solidarity, progress of motherland8 minutes ago
-
Kohat shooting leaves one dead, police launch investigation8 minutes ago
-
Kohat police celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers9 minutes ago
-
Kohat officials spread Eid cheer at District Hospital, ensure quality care9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes sweets among on-duty staff on Eid9 minutes ago
-
AJK celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with full religious zeal and fervor9 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner spreads Eid cheer at District Hospital19 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Mirpur Sakro road accident19 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Fill Sukkur with Joy and Devotion28 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Karachi, triggers panic among residents29 minutes ago
-
Provincial ministers, members of assemblies & dignitaries call on CM Bugti29 minutes ago