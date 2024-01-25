Commissioner Distributes Winter Clothing Among RWMC Workers
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 07:47 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha and Chief Executive Officer Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar on Thursday distributed warm uniforms, jackets and shoes among the workers of RWMC here at the Commissioner's office.
Speaking on the occasion, Liaqat Ali Chatha said that sanitation workers were on the frontline in all weathers and perform cleaning duties in all kinds of conditions, be it hot or cold, corona epidemic or dengue, smog, rain or snow. He said that the sanitary workers performed their duties during holidays and never left work on Eid days.
Laiqat said that RWMC workers ensured the city's cleanliness despite severe cold, smog and fog.
CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said that the recognition of the company was due to the hard work of these workers while warm uniforms, jackets and shoes were provided to protect them from the cold weather. The RWMC values the work of its workers; their work is the good name of our company, he said and urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and throw the garbage in dustbins placed in every Union Council of the city.
