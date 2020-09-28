Commissioner divides cleanliness responsibilities

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has divided responsibilities of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Qasimabad Municipal Committee regarding cleanliness of Government Officers' Residential (GOR) Colony and Shahbaz Building

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has divided responsibilities of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Qasimabad Municipal Committee regarding cleanliness of Government Officers' Residential (GOR) Colony and Shahbaz Building.

According to decision, sanitary staff of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be responsible for cleaning GOR Colony while the Qasimabad Municipal Committee will look after the cleanliness of Shahbaz Building where the offices of various provincial and Federal government departments as well as district and divisional administration and the Police are situated.

The decision to this effect has been made in a meeting here on Monday which was presided over by the Commissioner Hyderabad and attended by the Chief Conservator of Forest, Deputy Director Planning and Development and representatives of HMC, QMC, district and divisional administration.

The Commissioner directed the plantation of saplings in GOR Colony park with appointment of gardeners and the public entry in the park should be banned till completion of the task. He was informed that around 500 saplings will be planted around the park.

The Commissioner said that the officers of all departments are duty bound to ensure a pollution free atmosphere with plantations under Sarsabz Hyderabad. A Whatsapp group should be formed under title Sarsabz Hyderabad with contact numbers of the officers of all departments, he said and added that it will help in developing close coordination among all departments.

The Commissioner was informed that under Sarsabz Hyderabad, 35200 saplings will be planted at 80 different spots of Hyderabad. Besides, tree plantation has also been carried out in Wahdat Colony Park, Agriculture Complex, Allama Shams-ul-Ulema Daudpota library road.