Commissioner Division instructs to accelerate works on Quetta Development Package

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division, Project Director Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch on Thursday said that the pace of work should be further expedited by removing obstacles in Quetta Development Package (QDP) and Western Bypass projects so that these projects could be completed on time with quality and sustainability.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on the progress of construction work at Western Bypass N25 and Quetta Development Package projects.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shehak Baloch, GMNLC Basharat Hussain, PD QESCO Kaleemullah, representatives of Xen Wasa, Sui Southern, NTA and other concerned departments and agencies.

The meeting decided to expedite work on projects under Western Bypass and Quetta Development Package and remove all obstacles as soon as possible, despite in this regard, the transfer of utility service lines should be ensured as soon as possible so that the work on the projects could continue uninterrupted.

The Commissioner Quetta Division has strongly directed the departments of Utility Service Lines that acceleration of work would be ensured due to transfer of service lines has been slowed down.

He also instructed the Sui Southern Gas and QESCO would complete the transfer of service lines by June 30 this year and present the report in this regard.

He instructed the Deputy Commissioner Quetta to resolve the issues regarding land acquisition at Brewery Road and Khaizi Chowk as soon as possible and to review the progress of work on the projects on a daily basis so as to expedite the work by removing the concerns of various stakeholders on projects as soon as possible to complete the project.

He said the problems of transfer of utility services on Sariab Road, Sabzal Road and Sirki Road should be resolved on priority basis so that the progress report could be improved in the next meeting.

During the meeting, the Commissioner Quetta Division was briefed in detail about the progress of work on Western Bypass Road, Sabzal Road, Sariab Road and Sirki Road and removal of obstacles.

Addressing the meeting, Suhail-ur Rehman said that the existing projects for the betterment of Quetta city, solution of traffic problems and convenience of the citizens are of utmost importance and with their timely completion, Quetta would become a modern, beautiful and developed city.