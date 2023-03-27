UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, DlG Visit Ramzan Bachat Bazaar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner SBA Abdul Aleem Lashari and Deputy Inspector General Police SBA Range Muhammad Younus Chandio visited the Bachat Bazaar organised by the district administration on Monday.

SSP Capt (Retd.) Ameer Saud Magsi, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali Sher Jamali and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner said that on the directives of the Sindh Government, the district administration had set up Bachat Bazaars during the month of Ramzan to provide relief to the general public where availability of all edible items and commodities is ensured.

He said that the public could purchase these items from Bachat Bazaars at official rates. Commissioner Lashari also directed the district administration to ensure the availability of these items in adequate quantity.

He said that in case of any complaint regarding rates, the public can contact the district administration.

The citizens expressed pleasure over the setup of Bachat Bazaars and hoped that the bazaars would continue to function till the conclusion of Ramzan.

