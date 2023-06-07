Commissioner elected chairman of SDA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The official members of the governing body of the Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) unanimously elected Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti as chairman of the authority on Wednesday.

The decision was made in the SDA governing body meeting which was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti.

DG SDA Iftikhar Ali, ADCG Umar Farooq, Deputy Director Finance Waqas Ranjha, Deputy Director Local Government Babar Ranjha, Accounts Officer Muhammad Waseem Yusuf, Director SDA Shafiq Niaziand others participated in the meeting.