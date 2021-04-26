Commissioner, Election Commissioner Sindh review arrangements for by-polls NA-249

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Karachi Naveed Sheikh and Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the bye-elections of NA-249 Karachi West, in the meeting at the office of Commissioner Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Naveed Sheikh and Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the bye-elections of NA-249 Karachi West, in the meeting at the office of Commissioner Karachi.

It was decided that all concerned departments will work with close coordination and the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan will be strictly followed to ensure holding of the bye-elections of NA-249 Karachi West in peaceful and transparent manner.

Returning Officer NA-249 Regional Election Commissioner Syed Nadeem Haider gave a detailed briefing on the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the bye-elections NA-249 Karachi West.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Implementation Government of Sindh Rahim Sheikh, DRO Nadeem Haider, Additional Commissioner Karachi-II Jawad Mazhar, Deputy Commissioner Kemari Mukhtar Abro, Deputy Commissioner West Saleemullah Odho, DIGs of Police, Pakistan Rangers and senior officers of concerned departments.

The meeting reviewed the necessary arrangements including polling staff and facilities for the polling process.

It was decided at the meeting that the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be implemented effectively in the bye-elections.

It was also decided that the Deputy Commissioners would take necessary steps to ensure the use of masks and sanitizers and maintenance of social distancing in line with the COVID-19 SOPs.

The Commissioner directed all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure the conduct of peaceful and transparent elections and discharge their duties in this regard in the light of the instructions of the Election Commission.

It was decided at the meeting to ensure implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission.