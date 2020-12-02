UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Emphasizes All Available Resources Utilization For Public Parks Improvement

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner emphasizes all available resources utilization for public parks improvement

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch Wednesday emphasized the need of utilization of all available resources for improvement of public parks in order to provide recreational facility to the citizens.

Presiding over the meeting here at his office to review the ongoing work on improvement of Shaheed-e-Millat Park Latifabad of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the commissioner said parks are the only sources which could provide recreational facility to the citizens of Hyderabad therefore all out efforts should be made to complete all schemes of the public parks improvement at the earliest.

He underlined the need of carrying consulting with technical team for landscaping, planting of saplings and paintings at the walls of the parks so that beautification of the site could attract to citizens. Proper parking facility should also be earmarked at the parks in order to avert any hurdle on traffic movement, he added.

The HMC officers assured the Commissioner that remaining work of Shaheed-e-Millat Park will be completed and will be opened for public soon.

Related Topics

Traffic Hyderabad SITE All

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

6 minutes ago

CDA takes strict notice of trees chopped off in Bl ..

5 minutes ago

CM's aide for timely completion of Charsadda road ..

5 minutes ago

ICCI organizes seminar to raise awareness on HIV/A ..

5 minutes ago

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipl ..

5 minutes ago

Lollywood Armeena Khan is happy over ending year o ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.