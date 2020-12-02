Commissioner emphasizes all available resources utilization for public parks improvement

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch Wednesday emphasized the need of utilization of all available resources for improvement of public parks in order to provide recreational facility to the citizens.

Presiding over the meeting here at his office to review the ongoing work on improvement of Shaheed-e-Millat Park Latifabad of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the commissioner said parks are the only sources which could provide recreational facility to the citizens of Hyderabad therefore all out efforts should be made to complete all schemes of the public parks improvement at the earliest.

He underlined the need of carrying consulting with technical team for landscaping, planting of saplings and paintings at the walls of the parks so that beautification of the site could attract to citizens. Proper parking facility should also be earmarked at the parks in order to avert any hurdle on traffic movement, he added.

The HMC officers assured the Commissioner that remaining work of Shaheed-e-Millat Park will be completed and will be opened for public soon.