Commissioner emphasizes 'cent percent' vaccination coverage against COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Tuesday emphasized the officers of all concerned departments of the districts of the division to ensure hundred percent coverage of the vaccination against COVID-19.

He also underlined the need of preparing micro plans in this regard and allowing conditional entry of the vaccinated people in festivals, markets and places of entertainment so that the challenge of the pandemic could be met out in effective manners.

The Commissioner emphasized this while holding a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners and officers of the concerned departments of all districts Hyderabad division on Tuesday.

While expressing his annoyance over the slow pace of vaccination in the districts particularly in Hyderabad, Badin and Tando Allahyar, he asked the officers concerned to improve the performance within ten days. A new variant of the pandemic has been reported in different countries of the world therefore it is the need of the hour that that target of hundred percent coverage of vaccination should be achieved at the earliest, he added.

He asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure checking of vaccination cards at the shopping malls and marriage halls while the officers of the education Department should also ensure the vaccination of the students in all public and private schools and colleges.