Commissioner emphasizes effective coordination to facilitate people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch Thursday emphasized the need of effective coordination among all the lined departments particularly Police and civil administration to facilitate the people of the division. He expressed satisfaction over improving coordination among the departments but said that integrated efforts should be made in order to provide basic civic facilities to the masses and also to redress their grievances effectively and efficiently. This he emphasized while presiding over 10-point agenda meeting here at his office regarding anti-encroachment drive, issues of local councils, implementation of SOPs related to COVID-19, price control of essential commodities, actions against illegal sale of fuel/petrol, progress on evacuation of state land and provincial forest land, actions against Mainpuri, traffic issues, implementation of water commission decisions.

The meeting was attended by DIGP Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh and officials of Forest Department while all Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police of the districts of Hyderabad division participated through video-link. The commissioner said it was our responsibility to take care and facilitate the public according to their needs of routine life. While issuing directives to all Deputy Commissioners particularly Matiari, Jamshoro and Badin districts to prepare plan for SOPs for the famous Shrines like Bhit Shah, Qalendar Lal Shahbaz and Dargah Khawaja Muhammad Zaman Lanwari Sharif respectively as if the government issued orders to open these shrines for the general public and followers then the SOPs should be implemented according the plan. The commissioner also directed Deputy Commissioners of the division to take appropriate actions in close coordination with all the lined departments of their respective district administrations and particularly with the District Police to facilitate the public of their jurisdiction and such coordination should be enhanced and improved. The DIGP Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal briefed about the overall actions made to redress the grievances of public regarding the agenda items, adding that according to decisions from higher authorities those policemen will be terminated from services according to rules and regulations, who found or habitual of taking Mainpuri or Gutka.

He directed all SSPs of the division to play an effective role to keep the law and order situation under control in their respective districts. He further directed SSP Sujawal Altaf Ahmed to take strict actions against the mainpuri and gutka trading in the district.

He also directed SSP Matiari Asif Ahmed Bughio to take actions against the cattle theft.

While appreciating the performance of SSP Badin Shabir Sethar, he directed all the SSsP to take actions against even minor robberies and theft as if such issues were not addressed in time then the same emerged serious challenges to resolve on the part of Police. The DIGP advised the SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaik to visit any district of Karachi as the model then same practices may be adopted in the Hyderabad City. He said that a dedicated SP Traffic Hyderabad will be posted very soon as to handle the traffic issues of the City accordingly. He also suggested that mass awareness campaigns on radio may be launched to sensitize the public for the adoption of the traffic rules. The deputy commissioners of nine districts of the division also shared their progress and issues regarding the agenda items and ensured all the decisions taken in the meeting will be implemented in letter and spirit. The SSPs of all districts of the division also shared the law and order situation and their progress for the related matters. Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro gave a detailed presentation along with identification of 12 spots of traffic jam, parking issues pertaining to municipalities, violation of one way and also suggested the way forward. He suggested that a mass awareness campaign should be launched to sensitize the citizens regarding traffic rules also to fix the signboards on the different roads of the Hyderabad City. The SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh while suggesting for the revamping of Traffic Management board (TMB) along with its Terms of References (TORs) and to adopt few streets and roads like Station Road, AutoBahn and Thandi Sarak or others for model as to achieve short term goals. He suggested installation of a command and control system to make all the signals and CCTV Cameras functional. Concluding a daylong meeting, the Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch directed to all Deputy Commissioners to improve the coordination among all the stakeholders regarding the agenda items, to activate municipalities and local councils, whether they are administrators or not, for taking the actions for the resolution of 10- point agenda items accordingly and also to implement the decision of water commission in letter and spirit. The commissioner also suggested to Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to get involved with Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) along with Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) for resolution of traffic issues and fixation of signboard on the various roads of the city.