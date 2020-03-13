UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Emphasizes Effective Traffic Management Plan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:45 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Friday emphasized preparation of effective traffic management plan for the city so that the citizens could have alternate routes in case of any inconvenience

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Friday emphasized preparation of effective traffic management plan for the city so that the citizens could have alternate routes in case of any inconvenience.

The district administration Hyderabad should make all-out efforts to provide maximum facilities to citizens in view of the verdicts of the apex court, the Commissioner emphasized this while presiding over a meeting here at his office. which reviewed the traffic issues being faced by the citizens of Hyderabad.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to prepare recommendations in consultation with the District Intelligence Committee and Traffic Management board regarding activation of Baldia Bus Terminal. On the basis of the these recommendations, final decision will be taken by convening the meeting of Divisional Intelligence Committee, he informed.

Among others, the DIG Hyderabad Naim Ahmed Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro and SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio also attended the meeting.

