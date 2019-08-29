UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Emphasizes For Making All Out Efforts To Eradicate Polio Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:33 PM

Commissioner emphasizes for making all out efforts to eradicate polio virus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch has emphasized for making all out efforts for the eradication of polio virus and directed to take all possible measures to ensure 100 percent immunization target.

While chairing a meeting on Thursday at his office to review current anti polio campaign in the division, the Commissioner asked the officers concerned to convince those parents to get their children vaccinated who were refusing to do so.

Muhammad Abbas Baloch directed all the Assistant Commissioners to personally approach the parents and convince them to get their children immunized so that 100 percent target could be achieved.

The Commissioner asked the District Health officer Dr. Maqsood Ahmed Abbasi to constitute special teams to cover all left over cases in catch up days, adding that coordinated efforts were needed for complete eradication of polio in Hyderabad division.

He warned all concerned officials to work with commitment to eradicate this virus, failing which action would be initiated against them.

He asked the Assistant Commissioners to ensure that no leftover case should be reported form their respective talukas.

The meeting was attended among others by the Additional Commissioner I, Syed Sajjad Haider, the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Aijaz Ali Shah, Director Planning and Development Moatasim Abbasi, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousaf Shaikh, the District Health Officer Maqsood Ahmed Abbasi, all Assistant Commissioner of district Hyderabad and the representatives of World Health Organization and the UNICEF.

