Commissioner emphasizes for timely completion of development projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division, Hamza Shafqaat on Friday emphasized the importance of the timely and quality completion of development projects, noting that such initiatives will have a positive impact on the lives of citizens and provide them with essential services.

He stressed that the completion of projects should meet the highest standards and be sustainable, ensuring that completed projects to be handed over to the relevant departments so that people can benefit from them.

Hamza Shafqaat specifically highlighted the need to resolve any obstacles hindering the construction of roads and clean water projects and ensure their prompt completion.

He also underscored the importance of accelerating the pace of work on development projects and addressing any delays in the allocation of funds.

During a briefing on the ongoing development projects, the Commissioner was informed that the Communication and Works Department has completed the construction of a martial arts gymnasium at Ayub Stadium at a cost of Rs 82.5 million.

The gymnasium includes a martial arts area, fitness gym, changing blocks, and an administration block, providing a facility where hundreds of athletes can practice and compete.

Shafqaat praised the C&W Department's work and instructed that the gymnasium should be handed over to the sports Department for official inauguration.

Regarding the under construction Spini Road Dental College and Hospital, Hamza Shafqaat was briefed that around 50 percent of the construction work is complete, including the dental hospital, hostels, boundary walls, gates, and a tube well.

He inspected various sections of the building and emphasized the importance of completion of the project on time.

The Commissioner was also briefed on the Karkhasa Monitoring Wall, which monitors underground water levels and the provision of water to Quetta’s residents.

The official told that nine tube wells have been approved, three of which are already operational, providing two hundred thousand gallons of water daily through pipe connections to areas like Brewery Road, Subzal Road, and Faiz Town.

Once all tube wells are operational, an additional 100,000 residents will have access to clean water.

Shafqaat was further updated on the Western Bypass Road, which is a critical project aimed at easing traffic congestion in Quetta.

The project involves constructing a four-lane road from Hazarganji to the airport, along with construction of Bridge on Sumangli Road and an underpass on Spini Road.

The project is estimated to cost over Rs 6890 million, with additional funding of 3938 million rupees allocated for its completion.

The Commissioner stressed the importance of completing the Western Bypass Road on time to improve traffic flow in Quetta and instructed that any issues related to the provision of funds and delays in construction be resolved swiftly.

Hamza Shafqaat concluded by reaffirming that no compromises would be made on the quality, sustainability, or timely completion of these development projects.