Commissioner emphasizes fully implementing code of conduct during LG polls

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Nadeem Rehman Memon on Wednesday said that in order to maintain law and order during the local body elections, it was necessary to ensure full implementation of the code of conduct.

Presiding over a meeting of representatives of political parties at Darbar Hall, Badin regarding the code of conduct for the local body elections to be held on July 24, he said that the cooperation of all the political parties and independent candidates was needed to ensure its effective implementation.

The Commissioner said that the law and order situation would be maintained in the district for transparent and impartial elections, for which the police and the rangers would perform their duties at the polling stations.

He warned of strict and indiscriminate action against any candidate caught violating the code of conduct.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Pir Muhammad Shah said that there would be a complete ban on possession and display of weapons during the elections.

He asked the leaders of all political parties to fully cooperate with the relevant departments in connection with the local body elections.

District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shah Nawaz Khan, while answering the questions of the participants, said that they should submit their complaints in writing which would be resolved forthwith.

Lieutenant Colonel Akmal Bashir of Rangers said that wrong information was often spread during election days, adding that such information should be rejected to avoid any conflict.

The representatives of political parties assured to cooperate with the departments and fully comply with the code of conduct.

The SSP Badin, leaders of PPP, PTI, GDA, STP, JUI, Jamat-i-Islami and other parties also attended the meeting.