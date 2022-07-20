UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Emphasizes Fully Implementing Code Of Conduct During LG Polls

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Commissioner emphasizes fully implementing code of conduct during LG polls

Divisional Commissioner Nadeem Rehman Memon on Wednesday said that in order to maintain law and order during the local body elections, it was necessary to ensure full implementation of the code of conduct

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Nadeem Rehman Memon on Wednesday said that in order to maintain law and order during the local body elections, it was necessary to ensure full implementation of the code of conduct.

Presiding over a meeting of representatives of political parties at Darbar Hall, Badin regarding the code of conduct for the local body elections to be held on July 24, he said that the cooperation of all the political parties and independent candidates was needed to ensure its effective implementation.

The Commissioner said that the law and order situation would be maintained in the district for transparent and impartial elections, for which the police and the rangers would perform their duties at the polling stations.

He warned of strict and indiscriminate action against any candidate caught violating the code of conduct.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Pir Muhammad Shah said that there would be a complete ban on possession and display of weapons during the elections.

He asked the leaders of all political parties to fully cooperate with the relevant departments in connection with the local body elections.

District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shah Nawaz Khan, while answering the questions of the participants, said that they should submit their complaints in writing which would be resolved forthwith.

Lieutenant Colonel Akmal Bashir of Rangers said that wrong information was often spread during election days, adding that such information should be rejected to avoid any conflict.

The representatives of political parties assured to cooperate with the departments and fully comply with the code of conduct.

The SSP Badin, leaders of PPP, PTI, GDA, STP, JUI, Jamat-i-Islami and other parties also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Rangers Police Local Body Elections Law And Order Badin Nawaz Khan July All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

DC Duki chairs meeting to review damages caused by ..

DC Duki chairs meeting to review damages caused by rains

1 minute ago
 Transport Deptt working on policy matters to conta ..

Transport Deptt working on policy matters to contain vehicle emission: Amir lati ..

1 minute ago
 PCJCCI appreciates vision of CPEC in Afghanistan

PCJCCI appreciates vision of CPEC in Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister grieved over death of three childre ..

Chief Minister grieved over death of three children

1 minute ago
 Coal miner dies in Sharag area of Harnai

Coal miner dies in Sharag area of Harnai

6 minutes ago
 Indonesian envoy kicks off art exhibition at Lok V ..

Indonesian envoy kicks off art exhibition at Lok Virsa

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.