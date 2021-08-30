Commissioner emphasizes hundred percent vaccination against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the deputy commissioners of all districts of the division to ensure hundred percent vaccination of the people in order to meet the challenges of the fourth wave of COVID-19.

The fourth wave of COVID-19 is most dangerous, the Commissioner said and added, there is no other option except vaccination of all so that the people could return to normal life along with the pandemic.

The Commissioner expressed these remarks while holding video link meeting with the deputy commissioners and district health officers of all districts of Hyderabad division here at his office on Monday.

He underlined the need of involving civil society, social and non-governmental organizations to motivate the people to vaccinated and protect themselves against Covid-19. The deputy commissioners should set tasks of according to population of their respective districts and ensure the vaccination of all residents at the earliest, he said and added, it is only option to protect the people against pandemic.

The deputy commissioners should prepare micro plan and remove all rumors about the affects of vaccination, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed the Commissioner that the district administration has already prepared a micro plan and engaged in vaccination of the people along with 336 teams of vaccinators. Maximum number of vaccination against COVID-19 has been carried out in Taluka Qasimabad, he informed that assured that vaccination process will be sped up in other talukas of the district.

The Deputy Commissioners of other districts also briefed the Commissioner about the progress of vaccination in their respective limitations, The Commissioner appreciated the performance of the Deputy Commissioners of Badin and Matiari districts for achieving success in vaccination against Coronavirus.