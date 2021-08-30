UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Emphasizes Hundred Percent Vaccination Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Commissioner emphasizes hundred percent vaccination against COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the deputy commissioners of all districts of the division to ensure hundred percent vaccination of the people in order to meet the challenges of the fourth wave of COVID-19.

The fourth wave of COVID-19 is most dangerous, the Commissioner said and added, there is no other option except vaccination of all so that the people could return to normal life along with the pandemic.

The Commissioner expressed these remarks while holding video link meeting with the deputy commissioners and district health officers of all districts of Hyderabad division here at his office on Monday.

He underlined the need of involving civil society, social and non-governmental organizations to motivate the people to vaccinated and protect themselves against Covid-19. The deputy commissioners should set tasks of according to population of their respective districts and ensure the vaccination of all residents at the earliest, he said and added, it is only option to protect the people against pandemic.

The deputy commissioners should prepare micro plan and remove all rumors about the affects of vaccination, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed the Commissioner that the district administration has already prepared a micro plan and engaged in vaccination of the people along with 336 teams of vaccinators. Maximum number of vaccination against COVID-19 has been carried out in Taluka Qasimabad, he informed that assured that vaccination process will be sped up in other talukas of the district.

The Deputy Commissioners of other districts also briefed the Commissioner about the progress of vaccination in their respective limitations, The Commissioner appreciated the performance of the Deputy Commissioners of Badin and Matiari districts for achieving success in vaccination against Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Civil Society Hyderabad Progress Badin Matiari Qasimabad All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s future diplomats

18 minutes ago
 34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

33 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

54 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand mat ..

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand matches

2 hours ago
 New Media Academy hails successful first year prom ..

New Media Academy hails successful first year promoting opportunities for Arab w ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.