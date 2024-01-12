Commissioner emphasizes importance of elections

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Friday emphasized the importance of national responsibility for the conduct of upcoming elections, and encouraged officers to work with dedication

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Friday emphasized the importance of national responsibility for the conduct of upcoming elections, and encouraged officers to work with dedication.

He chaired a meeting in his committee room to review arrangements for the forthcoming general elections.

Divisional Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to finalize logistics and contingency plans for presentation in the next meeting.

"Sensitive polling stations should be identified, and CCTV cameras be installed there. Alongside completing the polling scheme, transport and security officers should be ensured," he added.

The Sukkur Commissioner further stated that as per the instructions of Punjab government, employees of the health department should not be deployed at polling stations.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners and all other concerned officers/ officials.

The Deputy Commissioners said that transportation plans had been finalized. Control rooms have been established at the district level to monitor the voting process.

The polling scheme has been given the final shape whereas emergency response and security plans have also been finalized, they added.

Commissioner Abbasi mentioned that another meeting would be held next week to remove flaws and give the final shape to the arrangements.