Commissioner Emphasizes Importance Of Elections
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 06:51 PM
Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Friday emphasized the importance of national responsibility for the conduct of upcoming elections, and encouraged officers to work with dedication
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Friday emphasized the importance of national responsibility for the conduct of upcoming elections, and encouraged officers to work with dedication.
He chaired a meeting in his committee room to review arrangements for the forthcoming general elections.
Divisional Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to finalize logistics and contingency plans for presentation in the next meeting.
"Sensitive polling stations should be identified, and CCTV cameras be installed there. Alongside completing the polling scheme, transport and security officers should be ensured," he added.
The Sukkur Commissioner further stated that as per the instructions of Punjab government, employees of the health department should not be deployed at polling stations.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners and all other concerned officers/ officials.
The Deputy Commissioners said that transportation plans had been finalized. Control rooms have been established at the district level to monitor the voting process.
The polling scheme has been given the final shape whereas emergency response and security plans have also been finalized, they added.
Commissioner Abbasi mentioned that another meeting would be held next week to remove flaws and give the final shape to the arrangements.
Recent Stories
SCCI express concern over water shortage in Peshawar
Baqar directs Education Dept to provide hard, soft copies of textbooks to studen ..
RDA issues notices to three illegal housing schemes
CTD arrests terrorists planning attacks on Maulana, Aimal Wali
Professional tourist guides to be appointed: Arshad Wali Mohammed
Weekly inflation up by 1.36 pc
PSX gains 20 points
KP Govt ready for transparent conduct of elections: CM
Crackdown launched on substandard gas cylinders
Iran condemns 'arbitrary' US, UK strikes on Huthis
Golf: Dubai Invitational scores
Punjab University students shine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI express concern over water shortage in Peshawar27 seconds ago
-
Baqar directs Education Dept to provide hard, soft copies of textbooks to students1 minute ago
-
RDA issues notices to three illegal housing schemes1 minute ago
-
CTD arrests terrorists planning attacks on Maulana, Aimal Wali1 minute ago
-
Professional tourist guides to be appointed: Arshad Wali Mohammed1 minute ago
-
KP Govt ready for transparent conduct of elections: CM11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched on substandard gas cylinders8 minutes ago
-
Dahri urges social media users to get knowledge of cyber laws to avoid committing crime8 minutes ago
-
Blind murder case of woman solved, killer arrested54 seconds ago
-
Court hands down life sentence to murder accused55 seconds ago
-
People of NA-70 cannot be misled by rumours: Firdous56 seconds ago
-
Drug peddlers held58 seconds ago