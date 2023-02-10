Commissioner emphasizes making Hyderabad polio-free division

Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon has asked the deputy commissioners and district officers of concerned departments of the Hyderabad division to play a pivotal role in making the division polio-free

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon has asked the deputy commissioners and district officers of concerned departments of the Hyderabad division to play a pivotal role in making the division polio-free.

The heads of the concerned departments should further improve their performance and ensure polio immunization to all children under 5-year of age, Commissioner emphasized this while presiding over the meeting of the divisional task force for polio here on Friday to review the performance of the polio eradication campaign which launched in January 2023.

DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, DC Thatta Ghazanfar Qadri, Additional Commissioner-II Surhan Aijaz Abro, District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr Lala Jaffar, and In-charge Divisional Task Force for Polio Dr Jamshed Khanzada attended the meeting in person while the deputy commissioners and concerned district officers of other districts of the division participated through video link.

The commissioner asked all concerned to take action against fake finger marking and nonimmunization of anti-polio drops by mobile vaccination teams. All under-age children should be immunized against polio and the parents who are refusing the immunization of their children should be motivated, he added.

Dr Jamshed Khanzada briefed the commissioner about the hurdles and other issues being faced during polio eradication campaigns.