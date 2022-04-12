UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Emphasizes Maximum Enrollment In Schools

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 11:26 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon Tuesday emphasized upon the officers of education department to ensure maximum number of enrollment of students in schools so that the future generation could be able to shoulder their responsibilities and meet the challenges of the world

No development in the society can be achieved without education therefore provision of education is essential to all children so that the country could be ranked in the developed countries, he aid this while presiding over the meeting of deputy commissioners and education officers of all districts of Hyderabad division here at Shahbaz Hall.

He emphasized the need of giving importance for enrollment of girls' of rural areas adding that the provincial government was making efforts for promotion of girls education in the province.

He asked the officers of all concerned departments including education to ensure close coordination for achieving the task of enrollment of maximum number of children in the schools. Sindh government has prepared various programmes for promotion of education and there is the need to take benefits from these programmes, he said and also called upon the parents to enroll their children in schools for their bright future.

The deputy commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro speaking on the occasion pointed out the appointment of incompetent persons in education department under deceased quota adding that it would destroy the educational standard. The officers of education department should dispose of the pending cases and ensure justice to deserved persons, headed.

