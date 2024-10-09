Open Menu

Commissioner Emphasizes Monitoring For Traffic Control Measures

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Commissioner emphasizes monitoring for traffic control measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood chaired a meeting of the Lahore Coordination Committee held at his office here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the commissioner instructed that only trained personnel should be assigned to the pilot camps established for traffic management and encroachment control. He emphasized that tasks sent by Safe City via the app must be completed by officers, who are also required to upload relevant images.

The commissioner stated that the duty roster must strictly be followed, ensuring that only designated personnel are present at the camps. He also stressed the need to eliminate double parking in congested areas and ensure that carts do not obstruct traffic flow. The Primary objective of these pilot camps is to remove all factors hindering traffic and to compile air quality data for further analysis.

As part of a pilot project, 14 camps have been activated at key points across the city, including Data Darbar, urdu Bazaar, Sabzi Mandi, Ramgarh, Abid Market, Chaburji, Railway Station, Kotwali, Nawan Kot, Greentown, Kahana Bazaar, and Bhutta Chowk.

The commissioner mentioned that the performance of personnel at these camps would be monitored unexpectedly and through various methods, with departmental action to be taken in cases of negligence.

The meeting was attended by DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, Additional Commissioners Abdul Salam Arif and Hamid Malhi, MCL CO Shahid Kathia, representatives from the Safe City Authority, and CM Roadmap team officials.

