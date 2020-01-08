UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Emphasizes Organizing Awareness Seminars To Combat Locust Swarms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has emphasized the need of organizing awareness seminars of growers in order to guide them the tactics for combating locust swarms which causing damages to crops in agriculture fields, The Commissioner emphasized this while presiding over the meeting here at his office on Wednesday to review situation regarding damages to agriculture crops as a result of locust swarms attacks in Hyderabad division.

The Commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to form district level committees with representation of all stakeholders and prepare detail reports about losses of crops and anti-locus measures.

He informed that except Badin district, the locus swarms attack was not reported from others districts of Hyderabad division, however, precautionary measures including declaration of high alert against locus attack is required in order to prevent losses of agriculture crops in these districts.

The Deputy Commissioners should set up control rooms, nominate focal persons and and adopt precautionary measures in consultation with the officers of agriculture department and Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, he added.

He also directed them to collect updated situation about locust swarms attack as well as available manpower and spraying vehicles un order to avert any untoward situation in case of locust swarms attacks.

