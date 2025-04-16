Commissioner Emphasizes Peaceful Environment, Transparency In Matric Exams
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division and Chairman Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Wednesday stressed the importance of providing a calm and confident environment for students during matriculation exams. He also emphasized strict measures to prevent cheating and maintain transparency to ensure that hardworking and deserving students are not exploited.
Speaking during a meeting with the monitoring staff on duty for Matric exams at the Peshawar education Board, Riaz Khan Mehsud was joined by Board Secretary Mehdi Jan, Deputy Secretary Alamzeb Khan, and monitoring teams from all districts under the board’s jurisdiction.
During the meeting, the chairman issued clear instructions to the monitoring staff to ensure the availability of facilities for students, including uninterrupted power supply, clean drinking water, and a peaceful atmosphere at examination centers.
He also directed them to immediately report and address any shortcomings in these facilities.
In addition, he emphasized strict vigilance to prevent cheating inside examination halls and ordered action against any unauthorized individuals found near the premises. The chairman further directed that photocopy shops near exam centers be sealed and pocket guides be strictly banned.
Commissioner Mehsud reiterated that the top priority during these inspections should be to ensure student comfort and support while maintaining transparency and taking long-term measures to prevent cheating. This, he stated, would ensure that capable and diligent students are not deprived of the success they rightfully deserve.
Recent Stories
Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China
GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman
China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz
E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones
Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1
Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?
Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..
UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi
MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..
GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection
AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner approves promotion of BISE Multan officials5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner emphasizes peaceful environment, transparency in matric exams5 minutes ago
-
Heatwave awareness seminar held in Lodhran5 minutes ago
-
PFA Sialkot releases 3-month performance report15 minutes ago
-
Zimal Wazir –A Gymnast from South Waziristan making history15 minutes ago
-
Ms. Wajiha Qamar inaugurates Sarah Hall at National Skills University Islamabad15 minutes ago
-
PR overhauls 33 diesel electric locomotives25 minutes ago
-
HEC awards Category-X status to Sargodha University25 minutes ago
-
Shuttle train service launched between DG Khan, Multan35 minutes ago
-
Former tehsil nazim laid to rest55 minutes ago
-
Outlaw killed in encounter55 minutes ago
-
Police recover 28 liters liquor1 hour ago