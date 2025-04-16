Open Menu

Commissioner Emphasizes Peaceful Environment, Transparency In Matric Exams

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner emphasizes peaceful environment, transparency in matric exams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division and Chairman Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Wednesday stressed the importance of providing a calm and confident environment for students during matriculation exams. He also emphasized strict measures to prevent cheating and maintain transparency to ensure that hardworking and deserving students are not exploited.

Speaking during a meeting with the monitoring staff on duty for Matric exams at the Peshawar education Board, Riaz Khan Mehsud was joined by Board Secretary Mehdi Jan, Deputy Secretary Alamzeb Khan, and monitoring teams from all districts under the board’s jurisdiction.

During the meeting, the chairman issued clear instructions to the monitoring staff to ensure the availability of facilities for students, including uninterrupted power supply, clean drinking water, and a peaceful atmosphere at examination centers.

He also directed them to immediately report and address any shortcomings in these facilities.

In addition, he emphasized strict vigilance to prevent cheating inside examination halls and ordered action against any unauthorized individuals found near the premises. The chairman further directed that photocopy shops near exam centers be sealed and pocket guides be strictly banned.

Commissioner Mehsud reiterated that the top priority during these inspections should be to ensure student comfort and support while maintaining transparency and taking long-term measures to prevent cheating. This, he stated, would ensure that capable and diligent students are not deprived of the success they rightfully deserve.

Recent Stories

Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition ..

Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China

40 minutes ago
 GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social securit ..

GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman

1 hour ago
 China always supports Pakistan during every critic ..

China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 e& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections wi ..

E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones

1 hour ago
 Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

1 hour ago
 Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drin ..

Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?

1 hour ago
Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband d ..

Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights ..

UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi

2 hours ago
 MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate ..

MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..

2 hours ago
 GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosec ..

GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions ..

AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan