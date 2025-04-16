Commissioner emphasizes peaceful environment, transparency in matric exams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division and Chairman Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Wednesday stressed the importance of providing a calm and confident environment for students during matriculation exams. He also emphasized strict measures to prevent cheating and maintain transparency to ensure that hardworking and deserving students are not exploited.

Speaking during a meeting with the monitoring staff on duty for Matric exams at the Peshawar education Board, Riaz Khan Mehsud was joined by Board Secretary Mehdi Jan, Deputy Secretary Alamzeb Khan, and monitoring teams from all districts under the board’s jurisdiction.

During the meeting, the chairman issued clear instructions to the monitoring staff to ensure the availability of facilities for students, including uninterrupted power supply, clean drinking water, and a peaceful atmosphere at examination centers.

He also directed them to immediately report and address any shortcomings in these facilities.

In addition, he emphasized strict vigilance to prevent cheating inside examination halls and ordered action against any unauthorized individuals found near the premises. The chairman further directed that photocopy shops near exam centers be sealed and pocket guides be strictly banned.

Commissioner Mehsud reiterated that the top priority during these inspections should be to ensure student comfort and support while maintaining transparency and taking long-term measures to prevent cheating. This, he stated, would ensure that capable and diligent students are not deprived of the success they rightfully deserve.