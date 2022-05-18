Commissioner emphasizes precautionary measures against expected heavy rains

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has emphasized upon the officers of departments concerned to take precautionary measures to meet the challenges of expected heavy rains in Hyderabad division which are forecast by the meteorological department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has emphasized upon the officers of departments concerned to take precautionary measures to meet the challenges of expected heavy rains in Hyderabad division which are forecast by the meteorological department.

The departments concerned should prepare contingency plans to protect the life and property of the people in case of any eventuality during expected heavy rains, he directed while presiding over a meeting of the Deputy Commissioners and heads of irrigation, local government, animal husbandry, health, education, agriculture and public health engineering department of all district of Hyderabad division, officers of HMC, HDA, WASA , HESCO, Army and Police here at Shahbaz Hall on Wednesday.

The commissioner asked the HESCO officers to ensure uninterrupted power supply during expected rains with prompt repair and removal of faults so that departments concerned could not face any inconvenience while carrying out rescue and relief work in case of emergency. The repair of all PMTs should be carried out prior to the start of rains, he added.

He strictly directed the officers of the public health engineering department to make effective coordination with the deputy commissioners in resolving issues of public complaints and in case of negligence, strict action would be taken against the involved officers.

He also directed the officers of the health department to ensure availability of required life saving drugs with medics, paramedics and ambulances in order to meet any eventuality during expected heavy rains.

He asked the officers of the irrigation department to ensure strengthening of river dykes and remove all encroachments along the embankments so that water flow in the river and canals could be continued without any hurdle. The disposal of accumulated rainwater is the responsibility of WASA and the public health engineering department which should be ensured during expected heavy rains, he said and added that officers concerned would be held responsible in case of any eventuality.

The HESCO management should improve its operational system, he said and asked the WASA and HMC officers to ensure all pumping machines, generators and other machinery in ready position to meet any emergency during expected heavy rains.

The commissioner also directed the deputy commissioners of all districts to present in the field and personally monitor the rescue and relief work in case of receiving heavy rainfall in their respective district.