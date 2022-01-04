UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Emphasizes Preserving Historical Buildings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Commissioner emphasizes preserving historical buildings

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has emphasized the need for preservation of historical buildings urging the government departments functioning in these buildings to shift to other places

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has emphasized the need for preservation of historical buildings urging the government departments functioning in these buildings to shift to other places.

While presiding over the meeting here at his office on Tuesday regarding preservation of historical buildings and removal of encroachments from these premises, the Commissioner termed the historical buildings as national assets and said that all out efforts should be made for repair and renovation of these historical structures.

He also emphasized the need for preparation of effective strategy with immediate effect for repair and renovation of historical buildings of departments of food and fisheries, offices of sub-registrar and assistant commissioner and asked the DeputyCommissioner to remove all encroachments which were established aroundthese buildings.

Related Topics

Hyderabad All From Government

Recent Stories

President advises VU to enhance its outreach to re ..

President advises VU to enhance its outreach to remote areas

32 seconds ago
 President IIUI directs SDC to bring criminals to t ..

President IIUI directs SDC to bring criminals to task

35 seconds ago
 Galliyat receives fifth spell of snowfall, tourist ..

Galliyat receives fifth spell of snowfall, tourists advised to take precautionar ..

37 seconds ago
 RBC holds blood donation camp for thalassaemia pat ..

RBC holds blood donation camp for thalassaemia patients

39 seconds ago
 Talent Hunt registration to continue up to Jan 14

Talent Hunt registration to continue up to Jan 14

3 minutes ago
 PTI leader's wife and brother killed in road accid ..

PTI leader's wife and brother killed in road accident.

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.