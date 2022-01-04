Commissioner emphasizes preserving historical buildings

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has emphasized the need for preservation of historical buildings urging the government departments functioning in these buildings to shift to other places.

While presiding over the meeting here at his office on Tuesday regarding preservation of historical buildings and removal of encroachments from these premises, the Commissioner termed the historical buildings as national assets and said that all out efforts should be made for repair and renovation of these historical structures.

He also emphasized the need for preparation of effective strategy with immediate effect for repair and renovation of historical buildings of departments of food and fisheries, offices of sub-registrar and assistant commissioner and asked the DeputyCommissioner to remove all encroachments which were established aroundthese buildings.