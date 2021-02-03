Commissioner emphasizes timely disposal of revenue related matters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloach emphasizing the need of early disposal of revenue related matters has asked the revenue officers to play their due role and facilitate the general public by providing them early relief.

It is the responsibility of the administration particularly Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to dispose of the revenue related matters timely and effectively in the best interest of public, he said and added, "Appreciation of an officer should come from the public or third party not from the boss or colleagues".

The Commissioner said this while presiding the review meeting of sixteen-point agenda items with district administration Tando Muhammad Khan attended by the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars of the different Talukas on Wednesday.

The Commissioner said that due to COVID-19, the field visits were curtailed and the inspections of the districts could not be made up to the mark, therefore, the divisional administration has decided to hold a meeting of each district on the sixteenth point agenda items.

The Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan, Yasir Bhatti presented progress of the district on the 16-point agenda. He informed that 6863 acres of forest land has been retrieved, while 145543 acres of agriculture land has been reconciled for the cultivation in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that recovery of "Jamabandi" items stood at Rs. 99,16,981 and "non-jamabandi" at Rs. 22,73,010 while Rs. 65,62,916 were collected in respect of Agriculture Income Tax from July 2020 to December 2021.

About progress on the directives of the Water Commission, he informed that, 18 out of 57 R.O. plants have been made functional in the district. Besides, 15 units of petrol pumps involved in illegal sale of petrol have been sealed, he said and also shared the progress of other agenda items and future plan of tree plantation in the district.

The Commissioner expressed dissatisfaction over the presentation shared by Assistant Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan and advised to all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to prepare comprehensive presentation having vision and future planning of development and beautification of their respective talukas.

The Commissioner also directed the Deputy Commissioner to supervise and guide his team for preparing detailed presentations and come up again to share taluka-wise comprehensive and statistics based presentations on the sixteen point agenda items.

He said, the divisional administration Hyderabad was going to review the performance of each district pertaining to the 16-point agenda, which include, to review the status of the directives issued from the office of Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Governor and Assembly Questions, status of court cases, disposal of land and revenue matters including appeals, retrieval of forest land, revenue recovery called "Jamabandi" items of current and last fiscal years, recovery position of "Non-Jamabandi" items, reconciliation of cultivation details with irrigation department, assessment and collection of agriculture income tax, anti-encroachment drive, status of Water Commission directives, price check, action against sale of illegal fuel/petrol and diesel, action against sale of mainpuri and gutka, performance of local council administrators, tree plantation and progress on development schemes of all the district of the division.

According to schedule, the Commissioner would hold review meeting on the sixteen-point agenda in Tando Allahyar district on February 10, Matiari on 11, Dadu on February 17, Badin on February 18, Sujawal on February 24, Thatta on February 25 of February while he will hold review the meeting of district Jamshoro and Hyderabad on March 3 and 4, 2021 respectively.