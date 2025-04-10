Commissioner Emphasizes Timely, Quality Completion Of Development Projects In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Dera Zafar-ul-Islam on Thursday directed all the departments concerned to utilize all available resources to ensure the timely completion of development projects by ensuring quality of work.
He issued these directives while presiding over a progress review meeting regarding ongoing development projects here at his office.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Farhan Ahmed, Planning Officer, representatives from the Health Department, C&W, Monitoring Unit, and other departments concerned.
During the meeting, the commissioner was given a detailed briefing on various ongoing projects in the region.
Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam emphasized that the development projects were directly linked to public welfare, and any negligence or delay in their execution would not be tolerated.
He further instructed the departments to identify and resolve all obstacles hindering the progress of these projects, so that they could be completed at the earliest in order to benefit the public from their outcomes.
He reiterated the administration’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and accountability in delivering infrastructure and public service improvements across the division.
APP/akt
