Commissioner emphasizes to extend cooperation with USC for ensuring provision of commodity supply to masses

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that the federal government has provided relief in prices of commodities during the month of Ramadan through utility stores

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that the Federal government has provided relief in prices of commodities during the month of Ramadan through utility stores.

He said that poor people can benefit more and more from these stores. Commissioner said that divisional and district administration would extend their cooperation with Utility Stores in supply of commodities items in adequate quantities. He was talking to the media during a visit to the Utility Store on Butchery Road.

The Commissioner advised traders and shopkeepers to act on prices fixed for items of daily use and avoid profiteering and hoarding. He said that Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and other related officials would take strict legal action against shopkeepers in their jurisdiction, found involved in over charging during the month of Ramadan.

The Commissioner said that in case of complaints lodged by the public with evidence against sale of Utility Store items to shopkeepers, the concerned staff of the utility store would face legal action. On the occasion Regional Manager Utility Stores Niaz Brohi said that the government of Pakistan has given a big subsidy on items of daily use for poor people in the month of Ramadan.

He said that packed items are also being sold at Utility Stores at discounted rates. Commissioner during the visit of Utility Stores took view of standard and prices of commodities.