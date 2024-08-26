Open Menu

Commissioner Emphasizes Tree Planting To Combat Heat & Pollution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayaz Hussain Abbasi on Monday stressed the importance of tree planting to mitigate the effects of heat and environmental pollution. He highlighted that a single tree contributes to the beauty of nature and creates a pleasant environment.

He expressed these views as the chief guest at the Tree Plantation Drive organized by Sukkur Social Society at Lab-e-Mehran, in collaboration with the Forest Department.

The event was attended by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Dr MB Raja Dharejo, ADC Sobia Falak Rao, Chairman Sukkur Social Society Agha Samiullah Khan, Coordinator Syed Naseer Hussain Shah, Sukkur Social Society members Shaista Khoso, Deputy Mayor Arshad Mughal and a large number of citizens, including women and children.

Divisional Commissioner Abbasi urged citizens to initiate tree planting from their homes to make Sukkur a greener city.

He emphasized that a green environment ensures a healthy life, making it everyone's responsibility to plant and care for trees.

Abbasi commended the tree plantation campaign, encouraging other social organizations and citizens to participate in the environment-friendly initiative.

Earlier, Chairman Sukkur Social Society Agha Samiullah Khan welcomed the guests and explained the campaign's objective of improving the environment. He announced plans to plant 1.2 million trees in two months and offered free trees to citizens.

During the ceremony, Chairman presented souvenirs to Commissioner Sukkur and Deputy Commissioner. The children also performed tableaus on the importance of tree plantation.

Later, Commissioner Abbasi and DC Dharejo and others planted trees at Lab-e-Mehran.

More Stories From Pakistan