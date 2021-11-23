Commissioner emphasizes upon HSATI office bearers to establish green belts in SITE Hyderabad

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has emphasized upon the office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry to establish green belts in SITE Hyderabad so that a healthy atmosphere could be ensured for industrialists and workers of the area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has emphasized upon the office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry to establish green belts in SITE Hyderabad so that a healthy atmosphere could be ensured for industrialists and workers of the area.

Talking to delegation of HSATI here at his office on Tuesday, he said "Establishing green belts are essential to meet the challenges of climate change and restoring the lost status of the industrial zone.The HSATI should seek cooperation of the district administration Hyderabad, action will be taken against those who create hurdle in this regard." The Commissioner also emphasized the need of removing encroachments in the industrial area and made it clear that no one would be allowed to grab the state land at any cost.

He also called upon the industrialists of the area to extend their cooperation with the district administration in regard of the beautification of SITE area and developing new public parks.

He assured the activation of technical college of the area and informed that the administration will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Saylani Welfare Trust so that youth could be able to get technical education from the said college.

The Commissioner on the occasion advised the Patron-in-Chief of HSATI to submit recommendations about the issues of SITE Hyderabad with proposals so that the same could be resolved at their earliest.

He also appreciated the proposal of establishing kidney center in SITE Hyderabad and asked the officers of all concerned departments to remain in contact with HSATI Hyderabad for restoring the lost status of the area.