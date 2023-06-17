Commissioner enforces ban on unauthorized cattle markets for sacrificial animals

The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon has enforced a ban on the unauthorized cattle markets for sacrificial animals which are set up on intersections, under the bridges, roadsides and residential areas in different parts of Hyderabad

In a notification issued here on Saturday the Commissioner has directed the district police to take action against such illegal small and large animal markets and register FIR against violators of the ban under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The Commissioner pointed out that the ban had been enforced on the recommendation of Hyderabad' Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro.

In a letter addressed to his office the DC stated that such markets cause traffic congestion and unhygienic health conditions.

"It is imperative that only permitted sites and cattle markets which are duly notified should be allowed for trading sacrificial animals for the upcoming Eid Ul Azha of 1,444 Hijri," the DC had written.

The ban came into force with immediate effect and it would last till the third day of Eid Ul Azha.