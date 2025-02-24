Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak reviews arrangements for ICC Champions Trophy matches

Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak on Monday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium along with RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa, and reviewed the security and other arrangements for the ICC Champions Trophy matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak on Monday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium along with RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa, and reviewed the security and other arrangements for the ICC Champions Trophy matches.

He said that foolproof security arrangements have been ensured for the public and cricketers.

Special parking spaces have been allocated for the fans. Alternative routes have been provided for people to travel during the match where additional personnel have been deployed to ensure traffic flow.

Commissioner further said that hosting an international cricket tournament created a positive image of Pakistan as a peaceful country at the global level.