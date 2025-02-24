Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak Reviews Arrangements For ICC Champions Trophy Matches
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 07:41 PM
Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak on Monday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium along with RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa, and reviewed the security and other arrangements for the ICC Champions Trophy matches
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak on Monday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium along with RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa, and reviewed the security and other arrangements for the ICC Champions Trophy matches.
He said that foolproof security arrangements have been ensured for the public and cricketers.
Special parking spaces have been allocated for the fans. Alternative routes have been provided for people to travel during the match where additional personnel have been deployed to ensure traffic flow.
Commissioner further said that hosting an international cricket tournament created a positive image of Pakistan as a peaceful country at the global level.
Recent Stories
SBP hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar on capacity building of financial industry
UAE Consul General in Shanghai: Abu Dhabi has developed flexible, integrated eco ..
Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak reviews arrangements for ICC Champions Trophy mat ..
SEHA recognises exceptional blood donors
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy opens admissions for Post-Graduate Diploma
Dubai Data and Statistics completes Household Income, Expenditure Survey 2024
Sharif, Aliyev finalize matters on Azerbaijan's $2 bn investment in Pakistan
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award to honour 3rd edition win ..
Dubai Municipality launches Asset Management System
PM visits Victory Monument to pay tribute to Nagorno-Karabagh war heroes
ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding over 1,100 entities to its jur ..
Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote global sustainability, clean energy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak reviews arrangements for ICC Champions Trophy matches4 minutes ago
-
DC holds meeting to ensure relief in essential commodities during Ramazan35 minutes ago
-
Rain forces postponement of Jashan e Baharan event in ICT35 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding supply of gas35 minutes ago
-
Party cloudy forecast for Lahore35 minutes ago
-
District explosive committee meeting reviews safety measures in Abbottabad35 minutes ago
-
CS orders effective price monitoring35 minutes ago
-
Public urged to stay alert as heavy rain, thunderstorms, snowfall to lash Northern, Western areas fr ..45 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi urges President, PM to restore Islamabad airport as Benazir Bhutto Int'l Airport45 minutes ago
-
GCUF organizes 5th International Students Convention & Expo55 minutes ago
-
Awareness drive on consumer rights55 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on overpricing: 45 arrested ahead of Ramazan55 minutes ago